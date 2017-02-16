Constitutional Steering Committee to formulate a new constitution to reconvene

The Constitutional Steering Committee to formulate a new constitution has decided to reconvene on the 21st of this month.

The Committee has failed to come to a final agreement on the the electoral system, devolution of power and the executive.

The Committee headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe which includes six sub committees, have convened on 49 occasions so far.

The six sub-committees which consist of 11 members, include committees of Fundamental Rights, The Judiciary, Law and Order, Public Finance, Public Service and Centre-Periphery Relations.

The reports of these six sub committees, were presented to the Parliament recently, but the debate with regard to them is yet to be held.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Joint Opposition MP Dinesh Gunawardena said that a decision will be taken today on whether its members who hold membership in these sub-committees will remain in these committees.

When News 1st looked into the matter, it was confirmed that members of the Joint Opposition who represent these sub-committees have in-fact been granted the opportunity to make their recommendations.

Sources said that they still have the opportunity to make their recommendations to the steering committees.