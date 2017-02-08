Latest update February 8th, 2017 2:16 PM

Concern over "major dearth" of engineers in state service

The Ministry of Public Administration and Management says that there is a major dearth of engineers in state departments due to the disinterest shown by engineers to join the public service.

Secretary to the Ministry J.J Rathnasiri said that this state of affairs has resulted in the stalling of several development projects.

Two hundred  (200) vacant engineering positions are currently seen in the public sectors.

Though applications have been called in for graduates in the field of engineering, the number of applications received is at a minmum.

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Management added that many engineering graduates are attracted to a higher pay.


