Latest update February 3rd, 2017 3:44 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

CMC observes decrease in daily garbage collection

Feb 03, 2017 Local, News Ticker 1

The Colombo Municipal Council has said, the amount of garbage collected daily has reduced by about 150 tonnes as a result of the government mandate to sort garbage at its source.

The Commissioner V. K. A Anura said that there has also been a cost reduction in the garbage collecting process across Colombo.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Horana financial institution owner shot dead
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “CMC observes decrease in daily garbage collection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach