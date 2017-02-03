CMC observes decrease in daily garbage collection

Feb 03, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker 1
The Colombo Municipal Council has said, the amount of garbage collected daily has reduced by about 150 tonnes as a result of the government mandate to sort garbage at its source.
The Commissioner V. K. A Anura said that there has also been a cost reduction in the garbage collecting process across Colombo.
Coz most of the garbage is now in a building in the middle of the Diyawanna lake!