A closer look at the attack on journalist Keith Noyahr and other happenings

Journalist Keith Noyahr was reported missing in May 2008. Noyahr disappeared while on his way home from work, and returned home later in a state of unconsciousness. He subsequently travelled overseas, for security reasons.
A Sri Lanka Army Major and two others were arrested on Saturday, February 18 over the incident.
Today, two military intelligence personnel were arrested by CID officers. They have been further remanded until March 3, and are to be presented before an identification parade.
A total of five suspects have now been arrested over the attack.
May 2008
The Nation newspaper’s Defence Correspondent, Keith Noyahr, is abducted and assaulted.
January 6, 2009
The MTV/MBC Studio Complex in Depanama is firebombed.
January 8, 2009
Senior Journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, murdered in Attidiya.
January 23, 2009
Editor in Chief of the Rivira newspaper, Upali Tennakoon is attacked by an unidentified group travelling on two motorcycles. – Tennakoon and his wife are injured, while their vehicle is damaged.
March 25, 2009
Grenade attack on the offices of the Uthayan newspaper in Jaffna.
June 1, 2009
Journalist Poddala Jayantha is attacked by unidentified persons in Embuldeniya, Nugegoda. The attackers had also cut off Jayantha’s hair and beard.
March 22, 2010
Attack on the head office of the MTV/MBC media network – Several employees are injured.
July 30, 2010
Offices of the Voice of Asia network, comprising the Siyatha TV channel and radio station, attacked.
April 13, 2013
Offices of the Uthayan newspaper in Jaffna, attacked once again – This was the 33rd attack on the newspaper and journalists working there.
