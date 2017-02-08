Latest update February 8th, 2017 2:16 PM

Chinese family of 500 takes family photo at reunion

Feb 08, 2017

More than 500 members of one Chinese family have posed for the ultimate family photo.

The Ren family assembled in an eastern Chinese village to take the photo, which saw the 25th to 31st generations of the family line stand together.

It took more two years for the Ren family to coordinate the impressive stunt, which took place close to their ancestral town in the Zhejiang province.

Photographer Zhang Liangzong took the pictures with a drone in front of basalt formations near Shishe.

Family members came from Beijing, Shanghai, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

They marked the family tree’s completion by holding a massive reunion, and managed to gather more than 500 people.


