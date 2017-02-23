Chinese Communist Party delegation meets with President

A top level delegation from the Chinese Communist Party who are in the country called on President Maithripala Sirisena today.

The delegation led by the Song Tao – the Director of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China- called on the President at the President’s Office today.

The Chinese delegation had said that China will continue to be with Sri Lanka in the future as a true friend.

The President said that he supports efforts to foster relationship between SLFP and the China’s Communist party

“.. I am trying to create a clean political culture through the SLFP. My policies are that of the SLFP founder SWRD Bandaranayake. He is someone who stood firm against fraud and corruption. Therefore i fully support efforts to foster better relations between the SLFP and the Communist party ..”

The Chinese delegation also called on the Prime Minister at Temple Trees where they noted that the United National Party was the first Sri Lanka Political Party to foster relations with the Communist Party of China.

The Prime Minister had expressed his appreciation towards the People’s Republic of China for its contribution in the Hambantota Industrial Zone and the Colombo Financial City.

The Prime Minister also said that Sri Lanka is more than willing to support the One Belt – One Road plan initiated by the Chinese President.

The Chinese Delegation also met with Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo this evening.