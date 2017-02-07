China’s population to reach 1.42 billion by 2020 – Study

China’s population is expected to reach about 1.42 billion by 2020, according to the new figures from the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

As of the end of 2015, China had a population of about 1.37 billion.

The annual natural population growth rate will be around six per thousand while China’s gender ratio at birth is expected to be reduced to 112 boys for every 100 girls by 2020.

China’s primary goals on family planning were accomplished during the 12th five year period from 2011 to 2015. The natural population growth rate stayed at five per thousand, while the male-to-female ratio among newborns fell from 117.94 to 113.51.

The commission called for more support for women’s re-employment after giving birth and encouraged employers to support a balance between work and family relations among employees.

Source : CCTV