China film festival held in Colombo to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

The 2nd Chinese Film Festival to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and China commenced yesterday (Feb 15th).

The opening ceremony of the Chinese festival got underway in the presence of Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathileke

The theme for this years Chinese film festival is “Happy Chinese New Year”.

The 2nd Chinese film festival will be held until the 21st of February at the National Film Corporation.

The films will be screened free of charge for the general public.