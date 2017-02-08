CERT to launch programme to protect web pages from hackers

Feb 08, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT has said that a special programme will be launched in order to protect government and private web pages from hackers.
Senior Information Security Engineer of CERT, Roshan Chandragupta, said that twelve such incidents of hacking had been reported in the past year.
He said that accordingly, necessary knowledge will be provided in this regard to personnel who manage government and private web pages.
