Latest update February 8th, 2017 2:16 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

CERT to launch programme to protect web pages from hackers

Feb 08, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT has said that a special programme will be launched in order to protect government and private web pages from hackers.

Senior Information Security Engineer of CERT, Roshan Chandragupta, said that twelve such incidents of hacking had been reported in the past year.

He said that accordingly,  necessary knowledge will be provided in this regard to personnel who manage government and private web pages.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Special ward at Bibile Hospital to treat reported cases of AH1N1
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach