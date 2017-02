CEO of SAITM Dr. Sameera Senaratne has been shot at while travelling in his car.

A police officer in charge of the Western province said, Dr. Senaratne’s car was shot at by an armed motorcyclist down Chandrika Kumaratunga Mawatha in Malabe.

However, the police officer added that Dr. Sameera Senaratne was unharmed in the shooting.