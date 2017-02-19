Latest update February 19th, 2017 1:07 PM

CEA to probe Norochcholai air pollution

The Central Environmental Authority has decided to launch an investigation into air pollution caused by the Norochcholai power plant.

Deputy Director of the Authority Dr. Sanjaya Rahnayake said that the atmosphere test will be conducted in March.

He added that the authority has focussed its attention on conducting an investigation into the harm caused to ocean resources by the power plant owing to the heated water released by the plant.


