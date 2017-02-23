CAA takes 179 traders to court over sale of rice

The Consumer Affairs Authority says that in the past two days, cases have been filed against 179 traders who sold rice above the stipulated price.

Chairman of the Authority Hasitha Thilakaratne said that several districts were found to have hidden stocks of rice, and that special attention has been drawn towards this situation.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Peasants Federation charges that rice mill owners continue to conceal rice stocks.

National Organiser of the Federation Namal Karunaratne said the government should take legal action against such mill owners.

Meanwhile, at an event held in Colombo on February 22, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said strict action will be taken against individuals who sell rice above the controlled price imposed by the government.