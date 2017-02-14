CAA initiates special investigations unit to safeguard consumers

Feb 14, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Consumer Affairs Authority says that a special investigation unit has been assigned to apprehend individuals who violate consumer laws. Executive Director of the Authority Nehman Dean said that this special unit will also conduct raids along with the regional investigation units.
He added that a special hotline will also be introduced for this Unit.
The Special Investigation Unit will be directly responsible to the Director and Deputy Directors of the Consumer Affairs Authority and will have the power to conduct raids anywhere in the country.
