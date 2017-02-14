Latest update February 14th, 2017 8:56 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

CAA initiates special investigations unit to safeguard consumers

Feb 14, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Consumer Affairs Authority says that a special investigation unit has been assigned to apprehend individuals who violate consumer laws. Executive Director of the Authority Nehman Dean said that this special unit will also conduct raids along with the regional investigation units.

He added that a special hotline will also be introduced for this Unit.

The Special Investigation Unit will be directly responsible to the Director and Deputy Directors of the Consumer Affairs Authority and will have the power to conduct raids anywhere in the country.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
France avalanche : Four killed at Tignes ski resort
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach