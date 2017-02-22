Body of infant found off Beruwala coast

The remains of yet another child who was reported missing following the tragic boat accident in the seas off Beruwala earlier this week, has surfaced.

The body of a seven-year-old child, which was found adrift in the seas off Balapitiya, was discovered by a group of fishermen.

The body which was later brought to shore by the fishermen was taken to the Balalapitiya Teaching Hospital for a post mortem examination.The body was identified by the relatives

Meanwhile, another body was brought to the shores of Maradana in Beruwala. Police say that they suspect that the body may be that of a victim of the tragic incident in Beruwala.

Investigations have commenced to identify the remains.