Body discovered in Warakapola

A body was discovered along the Kaludiyawala road in the Ethnawala, Warakapola.

Police say, the body was left on the road after the individual was killed.

The discovery was made by police after being tipped off by residents.

The deceased was a 32’year-old resident of Katugastota.

Police also seized a number of belongings among them a birth certificate, and a police certified document along with a bag.

A News 1st correspondent added that an extensive investigation has been launched by the Warakapola Police in this regard.


