Best cruise ships of 2017

Feb 16, 2017 Melanie Santiago DONT MISS IT, Local, News Ticker 0
Disney, Viking and Celebrity cruise ships have emerged the top-rated brands by cruisers around the world.
Large, mid-size and small vessels won accolades in Cruise Critic’s 2017 UK Cruisers’ Choice Awards across categories including Best Cabins, Best Dining Experience and Best Entertainment.
Viking Sea won best overall ship in the small-mid size ship category, best entertainment, best service, best fitness, best public rooms and best shore excursions.
Best Cruise Overall
Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line
Disney Magic (midsize) — Disney Cruise Line
Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruise Ship Cabins
Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line
Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises
Viking Star (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Star Legend (small) — Windstar Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Dining
Celebrity Reflection (large) — Celebrity Cruises
Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises
Viking Star (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Wind Surf (small) — Windstar Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Embarkation
Celebrity Reflection (large) — Celebrity Cruises
Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises
Pacific Princess (small-mid) — Princess Cruises
Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Entertainment
Allure of the Seas (large) — Royal Caribbean International
Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises
Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Silver Shadow (small) — Silversea Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Fitness & Recreation
Disney Fantasy (large) — Disney Cruise Line
Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises
Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Public Rooms
Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line
Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises
Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Service
Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line
Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises
Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Paul Gauguin (small) — Paul Gauguin Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Shore Excursions
Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line
Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises
Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruise Ships for Value
Norwegian Sky (large) — Norwegian Cruise Line
Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises
Viking Star (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Xpedition (small) – Celebrity Cruises
Best Cruises for Families
Disney Magic — Disney Cruise Line
Best for First Timers
Viking Star — Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 16, 2017 0