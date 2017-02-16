Best cruise ships of 2017

Disney, Viking and Celebrity cruise ships have emerged the top-rated brands by cruisers around the world.

Large, mid-size and small vessels won accolades in Cruise Critic’s 2017 UK Cruisers’ Choice Awards across categories including Best Cabins, Best Dining Experience and Best Entertainment.

Viking Sea won best overall ship in the small-mid size ship category, best entertainment, best service, best fitness, best public rooms and best shore excursions.

2017 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards

Best Cruise Overall

Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line

Disney Magic (midsize) — Disney Cruise Line

Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Ship Cabins

Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line

Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises

Viking Star (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Star Legend (small) — Windstar Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Dining

Celebrity Reflection (large) — Celebrity Cruises

Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises

Viking Star (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Wind Surf (small) — Windstar Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Embarkation

Celebrity Reflection (large) — Celebrity Cruises

Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises

Pacific Princess (small-mid) — Princess Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Entertainment

Allure of the Seas (large) — Royal Caribbean International

Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises

Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Silver Shadow (small) — Silversea Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Fitness & Recreation

Disney Fantasy (large) — Disney Cruise Line

Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises

Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Public Rooms

Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line

Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises

Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Service

Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line

Marina (midsize) — Oceania Cruises

Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Paul Gauguin (small) — Paul Gauguin Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Shore Excursions

Disney Dream (large) — Disney Cruise Line

Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises

Viking Sea (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (small) — Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Ships for Value

Norwegian Sky (large) — Norwegian Cruise Line

Celestyal Crystal (midsize) — Celestyal Cruises

Viking Star (small-mid) — Viking Ocean Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (small) – Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruises for Families

Disney Magic — Disney Cruise Line

Best for First Timers

Viking Star — Viking Ocean Cruises