Bar Association elections postponed

The elections of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka which was to be held tomorrow has been postponed indefinitely.

Accordineg to the Secretary of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the election has been pushed back because it is the solicitor general who is acting in the capacity of the returning officer. However, the Judges Association has decided that their Executive Board will not take part in the elections of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka.

Therefore the board has decided not to hold elections tomorrow.

He added that the association is in process of deciding a date to hold the elections