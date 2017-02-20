Latest update February 20th, 2017 9:12 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Bar Association elections postponed

Feb 20, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The elections of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka which was to be held tomorrow has been postponed indefinitely.

Accordineg to the Secretary of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the election has been pushed back because it is the solicitor general who is acting in the capacity of the returning officer. However, the Judges Association has decided that their Executive Board will not take part in the elections of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka.

Therefore the board has decided not to hold  elections tomorrow.

He added that the association is in process of deciding a date to hold the elections


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Min. Rauff Hakeem hints at increase in water tariff
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach