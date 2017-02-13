Baftas 2017 : Dev Patel and Emma Stone win awards

Feb 13, 2017 Melanie Santiago Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0
La La Land has dominated the Baftas, taking five trophies – including best film and best actress for Emma Stone.
Casey Affleck was named best actor for Manchester by the Sea and Viola Davis won the best supporting actress prize for Fences.
Manchester by the Sea won the best original screenplay, for the text by its director Kenneth Lonergan.
Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Baftas, which have taken place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Jan 09, 2017 0
Feb 13, 2017 0
Feb 13, 2017 0
Feb 13, 2017 0