Baftas 2017 : Dev Patel and Emma Stone win awards

La La Land has dominated the Baftas, taking five trophies – including best film and best actress for Emma Stone.

Casey Affleck was named best actor for Manchester by the Sea and Viola Davis won the best supporting actress prize for Fences.

Manchester by the Sea won the best original screenplay, for the text by its director Kenneth Lonergan.

Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Baftas, which have taken place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Best film – La La Land

Outstanding British film – I, Daniel Blake

Director – Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Leading actress – Emma Stone – La La Land

Leading actor – Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Supporting actress – Viola Davis – Fences

Supporting actor – Dev Patel – Lion

Original screenplay – Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Adapted screenplay – Lion – Luke Davies

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language – Son of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Documentary – 13th

Animated film – Kubo and the Two Strings

Original music – La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Cinematography – La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Editing – Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

Production design – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Costume design -Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

Make-up and hair – Florence Foster Jenkins – J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Sound – Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Special visual effects – The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

British short animation – A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

British short film – Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

EE Rising Star award – Tom Holland