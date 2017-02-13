Latest update February 13th, 2017 6:42 PM

Baftas 2017 : Dev Patel and Emma Stone win awards

La La Land has dominated the Baftas, taking five trophies – including best film and best actress for Emma Stone.

Casey Affleck was named best actor for Manchester by the Sea and Viola Davis won the best supporting actress prize for Fences.

Manchester by the Sea won the best original screenplay, for the text by its director Kenneth Lonergan.

Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Baftas, which have taken place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

  • Best film – La La Land
  • Outstanding British film – I, Daniel Blake
  • Director – Damien Chazelle – La La Land
  • Leading actress – Emma Stone – La La Land
  • Leading actor – Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
  • Supporting actress – Viola Davis – Fences
  • Supporting actor – Dev Patel – Lion
  • Original screenplay – Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
  • Adapted screenplay – Lion – Luke Davies
  • Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
  • Film not in the English language – Son of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
  • Documentary – 13th
  • Animated film – Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Original music – La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
  • Cinematography – La La Land – Linus Sandgren
  • Editing – Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
  • Production design – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
  • Costume design -Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
  • Make-up and hair – Florence Foster Jenkins – J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
  • Sound – Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
  • Special visual effects – The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
  • British short animation – A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
  • British short film – Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
  • EE Rising Star award – Tom Holland

