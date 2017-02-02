Avissawella derailment causes train delays

A train derailment in Avissawella today (Feb. 02), is causing several delays, according to authorities. Thus, the train which was scheduled to arrive at the Fort Railway Station along the Kelaniweli line is also being delayed.

However, in latest news, the railway control room says that the trains scheduled to leave the Avissawella station, along the Kelaniweli line, will be delayed further.

The railway control room also noted that a team has been sent from Colombo in order to re-rail the train.