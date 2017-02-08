Authorities yet to make arrest over SAITM CEO shooting

Law enforcement is yet to make an arrest over the incident where shots were fired at the car of SAITM CEO Dr. Sameera Senaratne.Police says it is conducting an extensive investigation into the incident.

Two masked gunmen opened fire at Dr. Sameera Senaratne at around 08 p.m. on Monday.

“Some factions allege that this is something done by the Government and SAITM. What is the use of doing such a thing ? If I die, my relatives would be the ones to suffer. Persons who oppose SAITM will not be affected. Just because my life is taken away, the opposition for SAITM will not fade away …” said CEO of SAITM , Dr. Sameera Senaratne.

Meanwhile, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for a proper investigation to be carried out on the incident where shots were fired at the car of the CEO of SAITM.

The Leader of the JVP charged that it is clear that this is an attempt to put the blame on the politicians, the student movements and other movements that are against SAITM. While the UNP has a history of a similar nature where they created variety of things by themselves when they want to harm certain groups.

“The best example is Black July in 1983. If the government fail to conduct this investigation properly and find out who is responsible for this, we can suspect that there is an invisible force from the government behind this incident. There are many talented detectives. But the government had a role to play in all the unresolved crimes and unresolved murders. That is why the murder cases of Ekneligoda and Lasantha Wickramatunge are still being delayed. And that is why the culprits behind Wasim Thajudeen’s death have not been arrested as of yet. If the government wants to prove their innocence, they will have to conduct a proper investigation”, sai Leader of the JVP ,Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The SAITM Private Medical College was the key topic of discussion during the cabinet media briefing today where the Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare charged that the GMOA’s opposition was not “something new.”

He added that when assistant medical officers were to be given the medical degree, the GMOA were completely opposed to it, and when two faculties were established to grant nursing degrees, hospitals did not allow nurses with this degree to practice their clinical services.

“So, the way I see it, this is the mindset of the members of this association. You can’t find people like this anywhere in the world”, said Dissanayake.

He pointed out that according to the Medical Ordinance, the subject minister has complete powers to amend the decision of the Medical Council and take a separate decision.

“Madam Renuka has done this in the past. Minister Fowzie has done this on numerous occasions while he was Health Minister. But Minister Rajitha never did it. That was his level of decency”, he said.

“I would like to ask all of the university students who are dancing on the streets, did you not have to pay to study in order to get into university? Look into your conscience. Tell me if or not whether a single one of those medical students went for a tuition class. So why aren’t you allowing the others to pay a bit extra and pursue their education?”

Minister of Higher Education and Highways, Lakshman Kiriella charged that the doctor who cannot accept a court order should not be speaking about the standard of SAITM

He added that they requested to practice medicine at the Avissawella and Homagama hospitals and only got it through court,but even to date, patients aren’t allowed to be admitted there.

“We will seek the blessing of the court to intervene in this matter. Neville Fernando has personally written to me saying that he is ready to hand over this hospital to the government for free”, he said.