Authorities offer ‘solutions’ to Water Board employees on strike

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that three solutions have been provided to the problems presented by the employees who are currently engaged in a strike action.

However, Chairman Alahudeen Ansari said that the employees engaged in the strike have rejected the‎… solutions.

Ansari said that these problems affect the engineers in other fields too.

Employees of three grades at the Water Supply and Drainage Board are engaged in a trade union action citing issues regarding their wages.

Chairman of the Diploma Holding Engineers Association at the Water Supply and Drainage Board Upali Ratnayake says he has been removed from night duty and weekend maintenance work.

He added that the strike action has interfered with the maintenance and renovation work.