Australia assures education opportunities for more Sri Lankans

Australian Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Peter Dutton has told Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that more Sri Lankan students will have education opportunities in Australia in the future.

A communique from PM Wickremesinghe’s office said Dutton also praised Sri Lanka for its support to Australia in its drive to curb human smuggling.

The Prime Minister has invited Dutton to visit Sri Lanka to conduct further discussions on “illegal immigration.”

Premier Wickremesinghe also held discussions with Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten.