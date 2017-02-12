Arrests made over killing in Warakapola

Feb 12, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Police have arrested five suspects on Saturday night, in connection with the murder of a youth in Warakapola. Police said that the suspects were arrested in Kegalle.
The body of the victim, a 32-year-old resident of Katugastota was discovered by the side of the road in Ethnawala, Warakapola on Friday, February 11.
