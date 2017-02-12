Latest update February 12th, 2017 6:41 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Arrests made over killing in Warakapola

Feb 12, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Police have arrested five suspects on Saturday night, in connection with the murder of a youth in Warakapola. Police said that the suspects were arrested in Kegalle.

The body of the victim,  a 32-year-old resident of Katugastota was discovered by the side of the road in Ethnawala, Warakapola on Friday, February 11.

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Two individuals arrested in Mannar
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach