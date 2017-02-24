Latest update February 24th, 2017 1:13 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Arrest made over Kalutara boat tragedy

Feb 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The skipper of the boat that was involved in a tragic accident in the seas off Katukurunda earlier this week, has been arrested.

According to the police, the individual was arrested on February 23, at the Beruwala harbour.

The accident occurred on the 19th of February when a group of boats were embarking on a religious procession from Beruwala to Katukurunda. The incident claimed the lives of sixteen people.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Kim Jong-nam killing : 'VX nerve agent' found on his face
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach