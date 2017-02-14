Latest update February 14th, 2017 3:07 PM

Anuradhapura individual arrested for alleged illegal possession

Feb 14, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

A person has been arrested in Kawarakkulama, Anuradhapura for the alleged illegal possession of a firearm.The arrest was made following a tip off received by the Anuradhapura Crimes Investigations Division.

The suspect is a resident of Kawarakkulama.A micro firearm and nine bullets were found in the possession of the suspect.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today.


