Anuradhapura individual arrested for alleged illegal possession

A person has been arrested in Kawarakkulama, Anuradhapura for the alleged illegal possession of a firearm.The arrest was made following a tip off received by the Anuradhapura Crimes Investigations Division.

The suspect is a resident of Kawarakkulama.A micro firearm and nine bullets were found in the possession of the suspect.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today.