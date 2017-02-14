Anuradhapura individual arrested for alleged illegal possession

Feb 14, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker 0
A person has been arrested in Kawarakkulama, Anuradhapura for the alleged illegal possession of a firearm.The arrest was made following a tip off received by the Anuradhapura Crimes Investigations Division.
The suspect is a resident of Kawarakkulama.A micro firearm and nine bullets were found in the possession of the suspect.
The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today.
Feb 12, 2017 0
Jan 31, 2017 0
Feb 14, 2017 0
Feb 14, 2017 0
Feb 14, 2017 0
Feb 14, 2017 0