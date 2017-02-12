Latest update February 12th, 2017 11:46 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Antique wedding dress lost at Scottish drycleaners found

Feb 12, 2017 DONT MISS IT, Life Style, Local 0

A 150-year-old antique wedding dress lost after a dry cleaners went bust has been located.

Tess Newall thought the dress, which was made by her great great grandmother in 1870, had been sold after Edinburgh dry cleaners Kleen Cleaners went bankrupt.

It followed the closure of Kleen Cleaners in St Mary Street, Edinburgh.

She posted an update on social media saying the dress was found “in a crumpled heap” at the closed shop.

The 29-year-old who married Alfred Newall, 30, in East Lothian, in June, told the BBC she was “absolutely over the moon” at the discovery, and said the last 24 hours had been “surreal”.

A post by Mrs Newall, about the loss of her dress, was shared more than 200,000 times on social media.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach