Antique wedding dress lost at Scottish drycleaners found

A 150-year-old antique wedding dress lost after a dry cleaners went bust has been located.

Tess Newall thought the dress, which was made by her great great grandmother in 1870, had been sold after Edinburgh dry cleaners Kleen Cleaners went bankrupt.

It followed the closure of Kleen Cleaners in St Mary Street, Edinburgh.

She posted an update on social media saying the dress was found “in a crumpled heap” at the closed shop.

The 29-year-old who married Alfred Newall, 30, in East Lothian, in June, told the BBC she was “absolutely over the moon” at the discovery, and said the last 24 hours had been “surreal”.

A post by Mrs Newall, about the loss of her dress, was shared more than 200,000 times on social media.