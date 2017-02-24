Matara individual arrested over capture of lobsters

An individual who was transporting lobsters to a hotel was nabbed by the Kotawila Police on February 23 in the Thalaramba area in Matara.

According to the police, the suspect had eleven dead lobsters with him.

As lobsters head towards the coastal area during the months of February and March to lay eggs. The capture and sale of lobsters have been prohibited during this period.

The suspect in question however had caught the lobsters and had secretly attempted to sell the lobsters to a private hotel at a high price.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.