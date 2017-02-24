Latest update February 24th, 2017 5:15 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Matara individual arrested over capture of lobsters

Feb 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

An individual who was transporting lobsters to a hotel was nabbed by the Kotawila Police on February 23 in the Thalaramba area in Matara.

According to the police, the suspect had eleven dead lobsters with him.

As lobsters head towards the coastal area during the months of February and March to lay eggs. The capture and sale of lobsters have been prohibited during this period.

The suspect in question however had caught the lobsters and had secretly attempted to sell the lobsters to a private hotel at a high price.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach