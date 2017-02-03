Special traffic plan to be implemented on Independence Day

Police notes that a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo on the morning of February 4 inline with the 69th Independence Day celebrations.

The stretch of road from the Galle Face roundabout to the old Parliament will be close from 5 a.m. to 12 noon.The police noted that Chaithiya Road will also remain closed during this period.

Motorists will not be able to enter GalleRroad through the Colpetty junction, Rotunda roundabout and St. Michael’s Road from 7 a.m. to 12 noon,

Motorist will also not be able to use the road from Ceramic junction towards the old Parliament as well as the road from York Street to Bank Street.

Police urge motorists to use alternative routes to enter and exit Colombo during this period.