18 killed in Chinese massage parlour fire

A fire at a foot massage parlour in China killed at least 18 people and injured another 8, state media said.

The fire broke out at around 5:26 pm (0926 GMT) Sunday in eastern Zhejiang province and was said to be extinguished in less than two hours. While the cause of the fire is unclear as yet, China’s fire safety regulations are being questioned. There have been many instances where exit doors are often locked and escape passages are blocked in buildings across the country. Just last month, 7 people perished in a fire at an elderly care facility.

A video posted on Chinese social media website Weibo showed thick black smoke billowing from the massage parlour and people jumping out of the second-floor window of the six-storey building. Shards of broken glass were strewn across the floor of the massage parlour. “Windows in the third and fourth floor, where residents lived, were also shattered,” the Beijing News said, quoting a witness.