Presidential Commission reveals ‘extra-ordinary’ details on Bond Scam

The circumstances surrounding the issue of an extra-ordinary gazette prompted the “Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds”, to adjourn its sessions until Monday.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance. Dr. R.H.S Samarathunga provided evidence before the Commission today.

Evidence was recorded before the commission which comprises of Supreme Court Judges K.T. Chitrasiri, P.S. Jayawardena and Former Deputy Auditor General K. Velupillai.

Attorneys representing the Auditor Generals Department pointed out that the Extra-Ordinary Gazette published on the 1st of January 2015 had hinted on the issuance of bonds to take place later that year.

The Gazette had been published bearing the signarue of then Minister of Finance Mahinda Rajapaksa by virtue of the powers vested in him by the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance.

When inquired about the matter, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance said he was not aware of such a gazette.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice K.T. Chitrasiri said as the witness was unable to explain to the commssion the contents of the gazette, the Commission decided to verify the matter from all government parties.

The Commission also instructed to immediately record a statement from the Government Printer to ascertain the exact date of print.

The commission thereby adjourned its proceedings for the day and will convene once again on Monday. In addition it was also decided to call for the original gazette to be produced before the Commission.