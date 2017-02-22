President Sirisena instructs IGP to step in to prevent ragging

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Inspector General of Police to work with university authorities in order to prevent ragging.

The President made these remarks at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Ananda Sastralaya in Matugama on February 22.

The president unveiled a statue of the founder of school, former Finance and Justice Deputy Minister, Daya T. Pasqual, erected on the premises of the school.

The newly built technology lab was also vested with the students by the president.

“…We cannot create room for barbarism to prevail. We cannot allow for the law of jungle to be enforced within universities. In building a virtuous student body, we aspire for justice, equality, discipline and modesty. Who is steering the students in this path? Who is behind this? From where did the money come for them to rent out a house and harass students? Where did the funds come from? Who is destroying these students? Those behind these acts will ruin the students. Such acts need to be looked in to and it is paramount that we find a solution to it…” said the President.