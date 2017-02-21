President Sirisena says a decision would be taken on private universities

President Maithripala Sirisena says he would take a decision on the issue regarding the private universities in the country, taking into consideration the best interests of the country.

The president made these remarks during a meeting with the SAITM Parents’ Association, and Dr. Neville Fernando, regarding the prevailing issues on private universities in the country at the president’s official residence on February 20.

Dr. Neville Fernando as well as the members of the SAITM Parents’ Association expressed their views on this issue and the student representatives also conveyed their ideas and proposals during the meeting.

The president further stated that he will take the ideas presented by all parties when resolving the matters.

He added that he would pay special attention to the concerns expressed by the Sri Lankan student community.

ThepPresident has already discussed the matter with the Government Medical Officers’ Association, the Government Dental Surgeons’ Association and the University Students Unions.