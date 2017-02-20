Adolf Hitler’s phone sells for $240,000 at auction

Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, sold at auction on Sunday for $243,000, the US house selling it announced.

Bidding for the phone started at $100,000 (94,000 euros) and the successful bidder paid $243,000, the Maryland-based auctioneer added.

Originally a black Bakelite phone, later painted crimson and engraved with Hitler’s name, the relic was found in the Nazi leader’s Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime’s defeat in World War II.

The Maryland company auctioned off more than 1,000 items including the phone and a porcelain sculpture of an Alsatian dog for $24,300.