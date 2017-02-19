Kim Jong-nam killing : Malaysian police arrest North Korean man

Malaysian police say they have arrested a North Korean man involved in the killing of Kim Jong-nam.The first North Korean to be arrested over Kim Jong-nam’s death was named as Ri Jong Chol, 46.

An Indonesian woman, a Malaysian man and a woman with a Vietnamese passport were detained earlier. Malaysian police said the latest arrest connected with the murder was made on Friday night and the suspect was in possession of a Malaysian i-Kad, which is an identification card given to foreign workers, they added.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi formally confirmed on Thursday that the dead man, who was travelling under the name Kim Chol, was Kim Jong-nam.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers in Seoul that Kim had been living with his second wife in the Chinese territory of Macau, under China’s protection.

He had been at the Kuala Lumpur airport to catch a flight to Macau when he was killed. An autopsy is being performed at a hospital in the capital city.

