Indian Foreign Secretary arrives in the Island

Indian Foreign Secretary Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in the Island this evening for a three day official visit.

The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived on an invitation extended by the Sri Lanka Government and will remain in the country until the 21st.

During his stay, Dr. Jaishankar will meet with President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe , Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera and other government officials.

He will call on President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday the 20th.