Health Minister elaborates on programme to reduce prices of lenses

A decision has been reached to reduce the prices of thirty-eight types of lenses.

The programme to reduce the prices was implemented by the Ministry of Health, National Drug Regulatory Authority and the Association of Vitreo-retina Specialists of Sri Lanka.

According to the Ministry of Health, a majority of retinal patients used lenses ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 29,000.

Addressing an event held to launch the ‘National Health Policy for the Elderly’ on February 17, the Minister of Health shared his views.

He noted that the prices of some categories of cataract lenses will decrease from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 8,000 and that a decision is made to provide stents for cardiac patients free of charge in the hospital, adding that he will bring down the prices of stents in the future.

“I have decided to provide all the healthcare including the drugs in the entire life-time of cancer patients”, he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate media briefing at the Ministry of Health, Minister Rajitha Senaratne expressed his views on the tobacco industry.

He claimed that a tax of 90% has been imposed on tobacco which is the highest taxation in the world.

“..The heads of the tobacco company came down to Sri Lanka to stop this, they tried to influence me. They said their profit would be just 1% and that they would be forced to shut down. There was opposition in the Cabinet as well. However, our President stood firm and said, let them shut down if they want. He said he did not take control of this country to fix the budget deficit by using the 100 billion from the tobacco company. He said he took over to get the people of this country off cigarettes. This is the difference, the former president was on the side of the tobacco company..” said Minister Rajitha Senaratne.