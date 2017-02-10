President calls on education ministry to introduce list of priorities for funds allocation

President Maithripala Sirisena says the the Ministry of Education must intervene to introduce a list of priorities for the funds allocated for education.

“We still question ourselves whether the funds allocated by the government for education are being utilised in the proper manner”, said the president.

Last year, a massive amount of funds were given to the Ministry of Education and the Provincial Councils. And when allocations were made for the provincial councils last year, some of the provincial ministers said they were given excess funds and a request was made for the funds given to the education ministry to be re-directed to other ministries. However, eight out of ten schools will speak of sanitation issues and issues regarding access to drinking water, while some don’t even have desks and chairs, according to the President.

When visiting the 1100 plus school in the country we have to inquire from the children about the short-comings. We have discussed this matter with the Minister of Education for two years. But I amnot aware of any prioritisation of those allocations.

Minister of Education,Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that in a period of two years, education has been revolutionised

A 100 ‘smart classrooms’will be introduced during the year while a programme is being prepared to address the shortage of teachers. And there is hope that the problem would be solved in a period of two years, according to the education minister.

“During the tenure of the President. Rs. 2 Billion was allocated for teacher training from the budget …” he said

The 50th anniversary of D. S. Senanayake College , Colombo was held on Friday, under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.The boys’ school was inaugurated in 1967 as a solution to the rising demand of popular boys’ schools in Colombo.

Inaugurated by the late I.M.R Eeriyagolla , the late R.I.T Alles served as the founder principal of D.S.Senanayake College , Colombo.

A three-storey building, constructed with provisions from the Ministry of Education, was declared open today. The President was also presented with a commemorative stamp and a first day cover issued to celebrate the 50th anniversary.