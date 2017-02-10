Latest update February 10th, 2017 4:09 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Nawalapitiya accident claims a life

Feb 10, 2017 Local 0

One person was killed after a three-wheeler fell into a precipice in the Dickoya area in Nawalapitiya.

A group of persons met with an accident, at around midnight, when they wete returning after a religious ceremony in the Dickoya Kovil in the Ketabulawa area in Nawalapitiya.

A News 1st correspondent said, seven people including two children, were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

While one person was killed in the collision,  six others who were injured were admitted to the Dickoya Hospital.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach