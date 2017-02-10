Nawalapitiya accident claims a life

One person was killed after a three-wheeler fell into a precipice in the Dickoya area in Nawalapitiya.

A group of persons met with an accident, at around midnight, when they wete returning after a religious ceremony in the Dickoya Kovil in the Ketabulawa area in Nawalapitiya.

A News 1st correspondent said, seven people including two children, were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

While one person was killed in the collision, six others who were injured were admitted to the Dickoya Hospital.