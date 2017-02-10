Latest update February 10th, 2017 12:03 PM

Sri Lanka’s first-ever hybrid power plant to commence operations

Feb 10, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Sri Lanka’s first ever hybrid power plant  will be in operation in Jaffna from today onwards.

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy said, the hybrid power plant will be run on wind and solar energy, along with diesel,  and that it will have a capacity of 60 megawatts.

The government plans to supply electricity to the residents of the Eluwathivu Island in Jaffna by the power generated via this plant.


Today is Navam Full Moon Poya Day
