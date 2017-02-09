Government yet to decide on investor for Sri Lankan Airlines

The Government of Sri Lanka is in the process of selecting an investor to further improve the services of national carrier, SriLankan Airlines, under a Public Private Partnership.

Speaking to Newsfirst recently, Deputy Minister Eran Wickremeratne said Texas Pacific Group or TPG has been proposed as the most suitable partner for the project.

A group of shareholders of SriLankan Airlines held discussions in Colombo today on the current situation of the national carrier.

Chairman of SriLankan Airlines,Ajith Dias pointed out that there is a process under the PPP and for this to get underway, an American company decided to start a due diligence process soon and then they will start negotiating with the government as to whether they will buy this as a whole or in shares.

There is an issue as to how this firm would select an entrepreneur and through the media it was revealed how different firms under different names had approached the government from America and other countries,however the firm which was to be selected had been canceled and now a new firm has been included, according to the Chairman of SriLankan Airlines Shareholders’ Association,Daya Nissanka

He added that regardless of which course would be taken in terms of this firm, a close eye will be kept as to how the shares of associates and their companies will be valued by the government.

“If stacks of money are being put into their own pockets by handing it out various other parties, we are against that” charged the chairman

Minister of Public Enterprises Development,Kabir Hashim says that a decision has not been taken as to which firm will be awarded the deal

“The Committee appointed for this process has informed us that one company has been selected. However, a final decision is yet to be taken on whether or not we will award it to that firm.”he said

The Minister however called for more competitors for this purpose

We are working towards recovering SriLankan Airlines. The American company TPG is a very big firm in that country. If there is evidence to prove that we are legally bound to another firm then we would eliminate that doubt, this government is transparent. We do not work behind closed doors. If someone is accusing that there are shortcoming in this procedure and that there is no transparency, we will prove it otherwise

Meanwhile issuing a communique today, SriLankan Airlines said a commercial contract by which SriLankan Airlines ‘wet leased’ an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, with Pakistan International Airlines has been completed.Thereby the Airbus A330-300 aircraft and its staff will rejoin the SriLankan fleet.

Meanwhile a Pakistan International Airlines flight PK757 en route from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow was diverted to Stansted Airport due to unspecified information with regard to one passenger. The flight was escorted into Stansted by the British Royal Air Force and landed without incident.

British and Pakistani media reported that the aircraft was met by law enforcement authorities where one of the passengers was taken into Police custody.

The suspect who was arrested was identified as 52 year old Khalid Baqa who was sentenced to two years in prison in 2013 in the UK on charges of terrorism.

SriLankan Airlines said that following the arrest of the suspect, the aircraft was safely ferried to London Heathrow on Wednesday where it took off for Pakistan.

Issuing a communique, SriLankan Airlines said the staff of the aircraft including the pilots had exercised an abundance of caution in line with SriLankan Airlines’ high standards of safety and security.

Even though an agreement was reached to wet lease four airbuses purchased during the previous government to Pakistan International Airlines, the airline was only able to obtain the PK757.

Given that the period of this contract is to complete tomorrow, the airline will rejoin the SriLankan Airlines fleet.

In a communique, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, Captain Suren Ratwatte said “This contract was the most profitable

commercial agreement undertaken by SriLankan in the recent past.”

The communique adds that the agreement helped to uplift the bottom line of the company at a time when it is facing significant challenges in efforts to transform the financial fortunes of the airline and return it to profitability.

The communique further notes that it looks forward to further commercial agreements with PIA.