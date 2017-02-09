US forces killed eleven members of al-Qaeda in two air strikes near Idlib in Syria, this month, including a former ally of Osama Bin Laden, the Pentagon says.

Navy captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said a single airstrike on February 3 killed 10 operatives in a building used as an al-Qaeda meeting site.

A second strike on Saturday killed Abu Hani al-Masri, who had close ties to the late al-Qaeda leader, he added.

The strike that killed al-Masri was delivered by an unmanned drone, CNN quoted a senior defence official saying.

Al-Masri had ties to bin Laden and his successor as leader of al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Masri is said to have set up and run al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan during the 1980s and 1990s.

Al-Qaeda’s influence in Syria operates largely through an affiliate jihadist group, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS), formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

The group announced in mid-2016 that it was no longer affiliated with any external group, prompting speculation that it had cut ties with al-Qaeda, although the latter group was not mentioned by name.