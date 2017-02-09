Facebook to replace your weather app

Facebook is rolling out a full-fledged weather forecast feature within its mobile app and web version.

The feature is accessible from News Feed or the mobile app’s “More” menu — the section that links you to areas like Friends, Events, Groups, Pages and other key Facebook features like On This Day or Saved items.

The forecast will be made on the basis of your current location by default. Like other weather apps, it will also give an option to users to search for other locations. They can also choose Fahrenheit or Celsius option. Users can see weather forecast by hours, along with general information like partly sunny, partly cloudy, rainy etc, for next days.

Facebook confirmed that the new feature, an updated version of its earlier “weather greetings,” has launched to around 95 percent of its global population as of this week.

In addition, Facebook will now offer an option to set notifications for receiving weather reports.

The display picture at the top of the section will also change according to the weather e.g, a deer hiding under a tree in rainy weather.

The social networking giant has had a profit jump recently as users continue to grow. It has been adding many new features such as searching photos by contents using AI, updated Trending section, multiple instant articles in one post, ability to go live from desktop and much more.