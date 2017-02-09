House of Commons approve bill to start Brexit

Britain’s lower house of Parliament passed legislation on Wednesday to allow Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to officially begin the Brexit process.

Members of the House of Commons voted by 494 votes to 122 for a law enabling May to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which begins two years of talks on pulling out of the 28-nation bloc.

The vote came after three days of debate in which pro-EU MPs tried to pass amendments guaranteeing Parliament a bigger role in the negotiations with the bloc, in attempts to prevent a ‘hard Brexit’ in which Britain would lose access to the EU single market.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, called the vote “historic.”

May’s government had promised MPs a “meaningful vote” on a final deal, but on Tuesday a Downing Street spokesperson said the vote would be a “choice between accepting a deal or leaving the EU with no deal.”

The unamended two-clause bill now moves to the House of Lords, where there may be more opposition from unelected peers – and where May’s Conservative party does not have a majority.