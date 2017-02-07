Latest update February 7th, 2017 9:48 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

President appoints four-member committee to streamline Lake House operations

Feb 07, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a four-member committee to streamline operations at Lake House.

The committee is to identify the shortcomings at Lake House, monitor its financial status and staff administration.

A statement from the President’s Media Division reads that the committee will be chaired by Retired Supreme Court Judge Nimal Dissanayake, the other members being Raja Premadasa, D. V. Dahanayake and Attorney-at-Law Chandrasiri Seneviratne.

The committee will conduct an investigation and will thereafter provide a report in three months.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
President Sirisena launches website for 14th UN International Vesak Festival
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach