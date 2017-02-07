President appoints four-member committee to streamline Lake House operations

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a four-member committee to streamline operations at Lake House.

The committee is to identify the shortcomings at Lake House, monitor its financial status and staff administration.

A statement from the President’s Media Division reads that the committee will be chaired by Retired Supreme Court Judge Nimal Dissanayake, the other members being Raja Premadasa, D. V. Dahanayake and Attorney-at-Law Chandrasiri Seneviratne.

The committee will conduct an investigation and will thereafter provide a report in three months.