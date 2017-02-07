Latest update February 7th, 2017 9:48 PM

President Sirisena launches website for 14th UN International Vesak Festival

A website created for the 14th UN International Vesak Festival to be held in Sri Lanka this year was launched by President Maithripala Sirisena on February 07.

The launch was attended by the Maha Sangha led by the Maha Nayaka Theros.

This year’s theme of the UN International Vesak Festival is ‘Buddhist Teachings for Social Justice and Sustainable World Peace’.

The festival will be held from May 12 to May 14 in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the first law volume in Tamil language was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena by the Minister of Justice and Buddhasasana Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe at the Presidential Secretariat on the same day.


