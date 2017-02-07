“Presidential Secretariat owes millions to SriLankan Airlines”

Information has come to light that the Presidential Secretariat owes a sum of over Rs. 110 million to the national carrier SriLankan Airlines for air travel undertaken during the regime of President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This expense must be borne by the Presidential Secretariat under the President’s expenditure heads.

A sum of Rs. 113.4 million is owed to SriLankan Airlines for ten trips undertaken during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency.

This includes the air-fare for two trips to Tirupati, undertaken in the run up to the January 2015 Presidential election.

According to invoices dated, December 18 and 31, 2014, the amount owed for the trips to Tirupati is in excess of Rs. 3.9 million.

An invoice dated the 9th of March 2011, indicates that a sum of Rs. 35 million is owed for the charter of flight UL 1081/2 for a return trip from Colombo to Johannesburg in South Africa.

Invoices for October 20 and November 10, 2014, show that the airline is owed a sum of more than Rs. 50 million for the charter of flight UL 4571 for return trips to Rome and Milan in Italy.

Furthermore, a sum of Rs. 28 million is owed for the charter of flights UL 001 and UL 4111 on December 10 and 15, 2014 for trips to Kathmandu and the Maldives.

Incidentally, a majority of the trips comprised of large groups including family members, officials and friends.