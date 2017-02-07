Queen Elizabeth II marks 65 years on Britain’s throne

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to reign for 65 years on Monday.

Elizabeth became monarch on the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer at age 56 on February 6, 1952.

She surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-serving monarch in 2015.

What is the jubilee?

Royal jubilees commemorate the life and reign of monarchs. Elizabeth, 90, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, is the first British sovereign to hold a sapphire jubilee.

How is the queen celebrating the day?

Elizabeth was expected to spend the anniversary at Sandringham, and there will be no broader celebrations in coming days, as there had been for previous jubilees. She was apparently in “good spirits” at a church service on Sunday, local news outlets reported.

The queen made her first public appearance this year on Jan. 8, after a month’s absence. She celebrated her diamond jubilee, in 2012, with a series of events, including a floating pageant on the River Thames and a tour across Britain.

A photograph taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014 has been reissued to celebrate the anniversary. In the photo, the Queen is wearing sapphire jewelry that was given to her as a wedding gift by her father King George VI in 1947.

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the Queen in a statement: “Today’s Sapphire Jubilee marks yet another remarkable milestone for our remarkable Queen. I know the nation will join with me today in celebrating and giving thanks for the lifetime of service Her Majesty The Queen has given to our country and to the commonwealth.”