A maximum retail price set for imported rice

When the Cabinet Sub-Committee on cost of living convened on February 06, the government decided to set a maximum retail price (MRP) on imported rice starting from midnight, February 06.

Under the new control price issued by the government, the maximum retail price for a kilogram of imported Nadu rice has been set at Rs. 70 while a kilogramme of Samba rice has been set at Rs. 80.

The Minister of Special Assignments Dr. Sarath Amunugama said, there wouldn’t have been a problem if the the stocks of rice enter the market and that a decision has been taken to take strict action against traders who fail to comply with the laws.

Furthermore, he noted that rice could be sold for an even lower price as rice is being imported, which is not a long term plan, as rice is being imported just to get over the crisis.

“In about a month’s time, the local produce will come into the market”, he added, “This control price was imposed keeping all of this in mind”.