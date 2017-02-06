A nation free of intoxicants – stresses President Sirisena at Prince of Wales College event

President Maithripala Sirisena who participated as the chief guest at the prize giving ceremony of Prince of Wales College noted that the children of the nation have a responsibility to bring forth a nation free of intoxicants.

The Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Ports Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and Deputy Minister Eran Wickramaratne were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the president noted that children are an excellent messenger to carry an important message to society.

“If there is a drug user at home, the child can call on them to come together for good and to live as a family free of intoxicants”, he added.

The president further stated when it comes to the state policies, the government is following to strengthen free education, and to overcome epidemics.

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam pointed out that it is a time where the government is implementing numerous revolutionary changes in education. Therefore, the government is taking steps to reform education with a vision that extends fifteen to twenty years into the future.

“We are hoping to establish an independent Self-Review Board to strengthen our school system, within the next two to three months”, he added. “Through the Self-Review Board, we will assess all factors including the teaching methods at private schools, public schools, national schools and provincial schools and we hope to provide information to all stakeholders including parents and teachers on the standards”, he said.

The President awarded prizes and certificates to students who had excelled during the academic year 2016 at Prince of Wales College Moratuwa.

Meanwhile, the launch of the National Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Week was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the president, on February 6.

National Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Week has been organised by the Sports Ministry under the theme Sport for health, happiness and success, which will conclude on February 12.

The president also participated in a walk held following the event.