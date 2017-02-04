Protect the integrity, independence, professionalism, and unbiased judgment of the Auditor General:Former CCC chairman

The former chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne has made an appeal from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka to protect the integrity, independence, professionalism, and unbiased judgment of the holder of the office of the Auditor General.

The letter reads that the public criticism and associated pressure on the Auditor General from some leaders in governance may have the effect of attempting to influnece the independence and professionalism of the holder of the office of the Auditor General.

Chandra Jayaratne in his letter notes the importance of the position of the Auditor General and goes on to say that it is the most prestigious and responsible office a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka can hold.

In this context the former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of commerce requested the intitute to write to the

* President – asking him to publicly caution those who are culpable of attempting to criticize, pressure or influence the Auditor General in violation of the Constitution, to immediately cease such unacceptable actions.

* The prime minister – as the leader of the political party whose members appear, as reported in the media, to possibly be associated with the pressure, criticism and influence exerted on the Auditor General, requesting him to advise such members, to immediately refrain from such deplorable conduct.

* The Speaker of Parliament, to caution members of the Parliament, to refrain from any actions that denigrate the Office of the Auditor General.